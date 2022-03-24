Politics Vučić on NATO aggression: "They should be ashamed of themselves" VIDEO / PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, attended the ceremony of unveiling the monument to Lieutenant Colonel Veljko Radenović in Kruševac. Source: Tanjug Thursday, March 24, 2022 | 13:36 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ JADRANKA ILIC/ bg

Vučić said that Radenović was one of the greatest heroes who protected our children when it was most difficult.



At the unveiling of the monument, he mentioned that the family was surprised that their Veljko Radenović received the Sretenje Order of Merit for what he had done for his country.



"This beautiful monument, made by Toma Komatina, comes late, very late and a little embarrassingly late. As a nation and as a state, it is our obligation to cherish the memories of great people who indebted Serbia with their deeds. Veljko always built and defended our country where it was most difficult. It was destined that the monument be erected some 100 meters from his family's home," he said.



Vučić said that Radenović carried out the operation in a masterful way.



"Today, as a country, we are in one of the most difficult historical situations, we do not know what night brings and what tomorrow brings. But we know very well that our policy must be a policy of peace, stability, we have never asked for anything but to be on our own. We will have enough wisdom and courage to defend what is ours", Vucic said.



He added that it is up to the citizens of Serbia to believe in themselves, to be wise, smart and that we should not be ashamed to say that we will be stronger. "Not that we would attack someone, but that it would never occur to anyone to attack this country again. We have something to protect and guard," he said.



Vučić will also lay a wreath at the monument to the fallen fighters of the 125th Motorized Brigade, the president's office for the cooperation with the media announced.



A member of the Ministry of the Interior, Lieutenant Colonel Veljko Radenović, was posthumously decorated this year on the occasion of the Statehood Day. As the Ministry of the Interior stated on that occasion, he is one of the greatest heroes of the Serbian police in the conflicts in Kosovo and Metohija.



During the conflict in Kosovo and Metohija and the NATO aggression on FR Yugoslavia in 1999, the 125th Motorized Brigade was part of the Pristina Corps, and 94 of its members were killed during the conflict.



Serbia only wants the victims of the NATO aggression in 1999 to be remembered and the crimes not to be forgotten, said President Aleksandar Vučić today on the occasion of the anniversary of the NATO aggression on our country and told everyone who took part that they should be silent instead of proud, that they should be ashamed.



"They can't convince us, I've seen some of them today triumphantly talking about their successes from 1999. My message to them is that it's better to keep quiet. I'm talking about foreigners who took part in that terrible aggression against our country and to be a little ashamed and to find a place to pray to God for all those wonderful people and numerous children they killed here", Vucic said.



In a statement for Pink, he said that he referred to Wesley Clark and many others.