Politics Vučić: "Tonight I received information from the battlefield" During his guest appearance on the Signals show, President Vučić referred to the situation in Ukraine, saying that he received information from the battlefield. Source: B92 Wednesday, March 23, 2022 | 23:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File

As he stated, he saw data from the battlefield and did not listen to propaganda, but only read verified information.



"I expect that the clash of great powers will be even harder, because Russian forces, as things stand, will probably take Mariupol," he said.



Vučić said that he was afraid of tomorrow and that he hoped that peace would be preserved and that the conflict would not spread.



"Every day there is more and more difficult news," he pointed out. The president also praised Jens Stoltenberg's statement regarding the non-spread of the conflict. He also referred to the statements of high officials. Macron, although I believe he will win again, said to the citizens of France to get ready for food vouchers. France is the strongest agricultural power. Imagine that I said like him: 'reduce heating, save', and they are incomparably stronger than us", he pointed out.



Vučić pointed out that it is our job to keep the peace and that our economy is moving forward, as well as that people from abroad return to Serbia.