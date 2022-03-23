Politics Vučić: Empty promises are not enough for the citizens Speaking about the upcoming elections in Serbia, scheduled for April 3, President of Serbia says that he is sure that he will win. Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, March 23, 2022 | 11:50 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MARKO DJOKOVIC

He commented for TV Pink on the attacks of the opposition representatives on him, as well as speculations that he would steal the elections if he lost them, and said that he would win 5: 1, and that "they" would not remove him.



"I have said countless times that they will not remove me with a victory, but that I will remove myself. I will inform the citizens when that happens," said Vucic.



According to him, this is no longer 1991 and the fact that the citizens no longer find empty stories satisfying, nor are they more interested.



President of the SNS and the presidential candidate said today that the elections are not a game, and called on the citizens to vote according to their conscience, for their future, adding that everyone from the opposition would be ready to unite against the current government.



"Elections are not a game, the state is not a toy and that is why it is important that people know that they will all unite, regardless of differences, even if it was called 'Djilas' list', 'Green list', whatever," Vucic said.



He added that this was also seen on the issue of the referendum, when the opposition, he says, falsely accused the government of theft, and talked about polling stations that do not exist, while in the end the government was dissatisfied with the results of the constitutional referendum. It will be the same tomorrow, so that people do not think that there are those who will not unite with Djilas' list in overthrowing the state and realizing their interests, and that is why it is important not to cast votes, but to make wise decisions about the future, about our children, our parents", Vucic said.



He added that the representatives of the current government have always been careful, unlike political opponents, who, he says, while in power did not allow the then opposition to walk to RTS, when Ranko Panic was killed.



Democracy is a subtle thing, we have to take care of it, to keep the minority as 'a little water in the palm of your hand' and we have to take care of everything", Vucic said.



As for violence, he says that everyone can try, and the state authorities will always do their job. "Many will be surprised by the election results, then they will understand how much they lied and deceived themselves, and they did not understand what Serbia did, and managed to be the most economically successful in Europe. I understand that not all people are completely satisfied, but they are when they see railway, roads, because they love their country. You can't tell people that someone's position is more important than Serbia", Vucic said.



He said that he works and fights, manages to preserve stability, progress of the country, and that the citizens see that. "Citizens should vote according to their conscience, because elections are an important thing, they are not a game, especially not in these circumstances," Vucic emphasized.



He added that there are some decisions that have not been made yet, such as the decision on kindergartens, which he talked about earlier, although people would like it, because money must be saved, because of the situation in the world, and care must be taken about what tomorrow brings.