Politics Vučić: "World remains silent; It's up to us not to fall prey to Kurti's provocations" After yesterday's meetings, Vučić said he was doing his job, so he prioritized the obligations of the President of the Republic to party and personal interests. Source: B92 Wednesday, March 23, 2022 | 09:15

When it comes to the ultimatum from Pristina, he points out that it is not all about the vote on April 3, but that there is a double intention: to humiliate Serbs, to deprive them of their rights, and then to reduce votes for him and his list.



"This second part is not important, because there will be no differences in votes, but the first one is worrying because they are ready to keep silent about Albin Kurti's intention to cause problems in the region. It was easiest to accept the demands of the Serbs, but what would we do tomorrow?", Vucic asked.



He says that he accepted many conditions, but not that "the Government of Serbia enables the Government of Kosovo", because that would de facto mean recognition of Kosovo's independence.



"The world is ready to keep silent about Kurti's intention, it is up to us not to fall prey to these provocations. It is easiest to accept their demands, but what will we do a day later, on April 4, May 10?", he asked.



"I think they understand that in the West as well. It will be difficult for Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija as well. They want to drag us into the conflict, saying that we are Russian servants. If you look at the Croatian press today, they write 'Brussels saw through Belgrade's game in Bosnia-Herzegovina'. What kind of game, what are we playing except that we are silent on every nonsense we hear. What has Serbia done? What have we offended anyone with?", he asked.



"I think the Russian and Chinese sides understand everything, but it will be difficult for us, it will be difficult for Serbs for Kosovo and Metohija. The trap is that they are trying to drag us into the conflict, saying that we are Russian servants in the Balkans. Croats say we are provoking in BiH. What exactly did we do, except that we are silent at every step?", Vučić said for Pink.



He says that it is necessary to preserve peace for all people, both in Serbia and the region. "People can vote for those who pretend to be brave, and after two days of pressure they agree to ultimatums. We have to think about what will happen the next day. Serbs from Kosovo told me: 'President, you are the only one who listens to us'. They understand everything, and I am always there to listen to them and help them," Vucic said.



President adds that there is one closed circle - part of the Podgorica regime, Pristina, part of the people in Sarajevo, and Zagreb, who attack Serbia.



"Zagreb thought that after the expulsion of Serbs, and their joining the EU, they became the dominant power in the Balkans. But Serbia is still the strongest country in the Balkans, we have economic growth. Today GDP is equal, and I believe we will have a higher growth rate this year. As for Kosovo, our people are right, and everything that the representatives from Kosovo and Metohija said is right. I did not deny that, and I think that everything is going in that direction, and that it is impossible to stop," Vučić said about the intention of the Serbs to quit all institutions that they have officials in.

What does China say?

No G20 member has the right to exclude another, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced, commenting on the data on the idea of excluding Russia from this association, Russia Today announced on the Telegram.