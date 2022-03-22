Politics Vučić met with Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija PHOTO President Aleksandar Vučić met today with Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, March 22, 2022 | 14:25 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ MARKO DJOKOVIC

The meeting is attended by the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija Petar Petković, the president of the Serbian List Goran Rakić, the vice presidents of the Serbian List Igor Simić, Milan Radojičić, Dalibor Jevtić, the BIA director, Bratislav Gašić...



Vučić and Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija are talking in the Palace of Serbia, where a session of the National Security Council was previously held, at which one of the topics was Albin Kurti's refusal to hold elections in Kosovo and Metohija.



The conversation between the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and the representatives of the Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija will last for several hours, because the situation in which the country finds itself is very complicated.



"This is a very difficult situation for the country. We will see what will happen at the meeting with the representatives of Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija," says the source of "Blic".



As he further states, President Vučić set aside all other obligations related to the campaign.



"Vučić canceled his presence at three election rallies today," says our interlocutor.