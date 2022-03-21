Politics Vučić: Serbia to respond to Priština and Podgorica; Far-reaching consequences follow Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said that Serbia would respond to Pristina and Montenegro tomorrow. Source: B92 Monday, March 21, 2022 | 15:50 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said that Serbia would respond to Pristina and Montenegro tomorrow. He said at the pre-election rally in Kikinda that all the effects of the war in Ukraine and everything that is happening in Europe and the world will be discussed at the session of the National Security Council.



"Expect everything, today the Montenegrin government, even Djukanovic hadn't done that, banned voting in Berane and some places for our elections, Kurti's government demanded that we recognize the independence of Kosovo to organize the vote. Kurti will get an answer, you know what kind of answer they will get. The answer of serious and responsible people, but it will have far-reaching consequences," he said.



Vučić presented bad forecasts for the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine and assessed that he does not rule out much bigger conflicts than the conflicts of only those two countries.



"We must do our best so that irresponsible people do not drag us into something like that," he concluded. Just to reiterate, tomorrow at 12 o'clock, a session of the National Security Council will be held.



Topics will include Albin Kurti's refusal to hold elections in Kosovo and Metohija, threats of sanctions against Serbia and relations with NIS and the supply of oil for the Serbian market.