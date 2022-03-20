Politics Vučić in Raška: "The average salary will be 1.000, and the pension 500 euros" PHOTO A pre-election rally is being held in Raška, at which President of the Serbian Progressive Party, Aleksandar Vučić, is speaking. Source: B92 Sunday, March 20, 2022 | 17:27 Tweet Share Foto: SNS

At the beginning of his address, Vučić announced investments in schools in Raška.



He pointed out that schools will be reconstructed because he is aware of how important it is, not only for children, but also for parents who care that their children go to organized schools.



He pointed out that Serbia has been building rapidly lately and that it will continue to develop.



Vučić also referred to the situation in Ukraine and noted that Bulgaria no longer wants Russian gas and that he is afraid of what will happen to us. He added that the situation is the same with oil.



"We managed, we found new solutions, but the question is how long we can endure. It is important to be responsible. We are talking about important things and I am glad to see young people here who want to know that responsibility is of great importance.



"We are not talking badly about our political opponents, we want to talk about deeds," Vucic said. He adds that we managed to cure Serbia and that for the past three years, our country has been the fastest growing economy in Europe.



"When was that in history? We are far from what it must be, but if you support our list, the average salary will be 1,000 euros, and the pension 500 euros. That is a big, important and responsible promise," says Vucic.



As he points out, the elections on April 3 are important because the state is not a toy and the elections are not a game. As he says, the gathering in Raska is not to be applauded, but to discuss what has been done and plans for the future.



I would not like to promise too much, but to see in a realistic way what has been done. We will invest two million euros in the reconstruction of three primary schools. We have money thanks to stable public finances, pensioners and everyone who had the courage to take difficult measures. consolidation, but cancer is not treated with andol but with the most difficult therapies ", says Vučić.

Foto: SNS