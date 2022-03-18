Politics Vučić: "I don't know if someone should decide to cut off gas pipeline from Bulgaria" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said that the decision of the OSCE is very difficult for Serbia. Source: B92.net Friday, March 18, 2022 | 23:15 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV Prva

Vučić said that although we have enough oil, we ordered 34.000 tons of diesel, plus 40.000 tons of crude oil. "We will fill the warehouse in Smederevo to the limit, so that it can last 87 days," he said.



"That requires the refinery to work, spare parts and chemicals are needed. Based on this decision of the European Council, we cannot import. We will fill the last warehouse to the brim. We no longer have warehouses. We have to work on that in the future. What will happen tomorrow? I don't know if anyone would come to the idea tomorrow to cut off the gas pipeline from Bulgaria or not. There is no end to the insanity in the world. Nobody thinks anymore. Everyone is waiting for the defeat of the other. In the West, they are waiting for the defeat of Russia, in Russia they are waiting for the defeat of the West, in Ukraine they expect the West to intervene", he said.



Vučić explained that we have gas, but we consume it because the days are cold. "I don't know if it will occur to anyone to cut off gas from Bulgaria," he told TV Prva.



President explained that NIS imports crude oil and produces gasoline and diesel. Vučić reiterated that Serbia cannot import coke from Ukraine for the ironworks in Smederevo. The President explained that Serbia cannot import oil from the Emirate.



"We are facing problems for which we are not to blame," said Vucic, and he advocated a neutral position of Serbia. "I don't know if it will occur to anyone to cut off gas from Bulgaria," Vucic told TV Prva, reiterating that the decision of the European Council, according to which EU countries can still do business with Gazpromneft, is strange and difficult for Serbia.



He said that Serbia is looking for solutions and that today people from his cabinet had a video conference with EU partners.



"It's not just about oil imports. We don't have our own oil. This is about the possible import of chemicals needed by the refinery, and we have no right to do that anymore," Vucic said, adding that "we don't exist" unless we solve those problems.



He reiterated that Serbia is in a difficult situation, stating that it is not just a matter of politics decision, but that it is essentially the economy aspect that matters as well. Vučić said that the big issue is whether Russia and Ukraine want to end the war or they want to win it.