Politics Vučić received credentials from new ambassadors; Gratitude for the position on Kosovo Today, President of Serbia received letters of credence from the newly appointed ambassadors of Algeria, the Republic of Korea, Libya and Egypt. Source: B92 Wednesday, March 16, 2022 | 16:00 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/SAVA RADOVANOVIC

"I received letters of credence from the newly appointed ambassadors of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Fatah Mahrez, the Republic of Korea, Lee Jeong, the Libyan state of Mohammed Galbun and the Arab Republic of Egypt, Bessel Salah," Vucic said on Instagram.



Today, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, received the credentials of the Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Fatah Mahrez, who conveyed the greetings of President Abdelmajid Tebún, as well as the invitation for an official visit.



With greetings to President Tebún and a warm welcome to Ambassador Mahrez, President Vučić expressed satisfaction with the traditionally friendly relations between Serbia and Algeria, as well as the expectation that bilateral cooperation in various fields, which is currently below existing opportunities, will gain momentum.



President Vučić emphasized the importance of the visit of Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane for Serbian-Algerian relations last October, during the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement in Belgrade, the Serbian President's Office for Media Relations announced. President Vučić and Ambassador Mahrez discussed a number of topics of common interest, including further steps in developing bilateral relations. The two interlocutors expressed the expectation that new agreements will be signed soon, which will enable more diverse cooperation, as well as that the work of the Joint Committee for Cooperation will be activated. Ambassador Mahrez said that cooperation with Algeria opens up opportunities for Serbia to cooperate with other countries on the African continent. President Vučić especially thanked Algeria for its principled position on respect for international public law and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Serbia in connection with the non-recognition of the so-called self-proclaimed independence of Kosovo.



Ambassador Mahrez said that Algeria, like Serbia, preserves its independence in decision-making.