Politics Vučić's decrees came into force: Jelena Milić, Ambassador, as well as Žarko Obradović Jelena Milić is the newly appointed Ambassador of Serbia to Croatia, and Žarko Obradović is the Ambassador, Head of the Permanent Mission of Serbia to the OSCE. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, March 16, 2022 | 15:54

This is stated in the decrees of the President of the Republic, Aleksandar Vučić, which were published today in the Official Gazette.



Obradovic is a University Professor, former Minister of Education and a high-ranking SPS official.



Jelena Milić is the director and founder of the Center for Euro-Atlantic Studies.