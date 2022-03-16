Politics Masked and armed ROSU units stormed Serb houses; 6-hour harassment, 2 arrested PHOTO To the teeth armed and masked members of the Kosovo police, ROSU, broke into several Serb houses in Strpce, Sevac and Brezovica just before 6 a.m. this morning. Source: B92 Wednesday, March 16, 2022 | 12:04 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/ VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Two people were arrested in the action of the police and the prosecutor's office in Štrpce, and according to the decision of the prosecutor, they were detained for 48 hours.



Customs officer N.G. and President of the Board of Directors of "Ski Center Brezovica" S.I. who are suspected of the crime of accepting bribes, RTS reported, as members of the Kosovo Police ROSU broke into several Serb houses in Strpce, Sevac and Brezovica early this morning, as well as in the building of the Provisional Authority of the Municipality of Strpce.



"Under the pretext of continuing an action called "Brezovica", about 15 members of ROSU, with long barrels aimed at old men and women, searched Serbian houses, harassed locals, blocked the work of the municipality and obstructed the functioning of normal life with vehicles," Petkovic said.



The Basic Prosecutor's Office in Urosevac announces that it will file a request against the arrested for detention in the Basic Court in Urosevac. The prosecutor's office in Urosevac states that it is suspected that criminal acts of abuse of official position, taking and giving bribes were allegedly committed, RTS reports.



"At the same time, they broke into the building of the Provisional Authority of the Municipality of Štrpce, and according to the information from the field, they are still in the mentioned facilities," said the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Dr Petar Petković.



He emphasizes that this action comes the day before the Pogrom over the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija, committed on March 17, 2004, which shows that the action has nothing to do with any alleged fight against corruption, but its only goal is to intimidate the Serbian people, expelling the remaining Serbs from their centuries-old hearths in this way.



"The fact that Albanian politicians timed the previous action on Christmas Day, just before the celebration of Christmas, the most important holiday of Serbs, also testifies to that," said Petković. Despite these bestial pressures, he emphasized, Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija will not waver or break and we will continue to preserve peace and stability in these times of crisis that have befallen Europe and the world.



On the other hand, the statement says, the intention of Albin Kurti and his followers is obvious, to provoke an unbalanced reaction of the Serbian people and cause a new destabilization of the situation on the ground.



"We will inform all international representatives about the latest provocation directed at Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija, because the so-called showdown with corruption must not be an excuse for intimidating and harassing the Serbian people who live in difficult and specific conditions," Petkovic said.