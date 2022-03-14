Politics "Vucic to assume the role of president, while I should occupy PM's position" VIDEO SPS President Ivica Dacic told TV Prva that he believes he will be the Prime Minister of Serbia after the elections. Source: B92, Prva TV Monday, March 14, 2022 | 16:15 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV Prva Printskrin: TV Prva

"That is the best for Serbia - Aleksandar Vučić, President, Ivica Dačić, Prime Minister. Personally, I think that it is very important for Serbia and its political stability in these turbulent times, bearing in mind that we have been cooperating all these years, so the helm of the country will be in safe hands", Dacic said.



When asked why the Serbian Progressive Party and its president Vucic would offer him the post of prime minister, when they are the absolute favorites in the elections, Dacic answered that everything is a matter of political agreement and that it is logical that the most important functions are distributed between the parties forming the ruling coalition.