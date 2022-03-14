Politics Now officially requested: Punish Serbia MEPs sent a letter to the EU summit asking that Serbia be punished for its policy towards Russia, the media write. Source: Novosti Monday, March 14, 2022 | 09:09 Tweet Share Depositphotos/ruskpp

According to Novosti, nine members of the European Parliament from the liberal group "Let's Renew Europe" sent a letter to EC President Ursula von der Leyen and European Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, asking them to temporarily freeze accession talks with Serbia and our country, along with suspending financial assistance until it aligns its policy towards Russia.



"In light of recent events regarding Russia's aggression against Ukraine, we are deeply concerned about the situation in the Western Balkans, and especially about the apparent disregard for Serbia's commitments as an EU candidate country. Serbia has entered its tenth year of negotiations on joining the Union with varying degrees of progress and opening new clusters just a few months ago. Over the years, we have repeatedly emphasized its commitment to progressively align foreign and security policy with EU guidelines and to show concrete action that it shares our core values", it is said among other things, in this letter, parts of which are transmitted by Novosti.



It was signed by EP Vice President and member of the German Free Democratic Party (FDP) Nicola Beer, as well as Slovenian Klemen Kroselj, Bulgarian Ilhan Kyuchyuk, Lithuanian Petras Auštrevičius, Estonian Urmas Paet, Dutch Bart Grotius and Malik Azmani, Spaniard José Ramón BAUZÁ DÍAZ and Romanian Ramona Strugariu.



"We firmly believe that Serbia is showing a dangerous shift towards authoritarianism, which is in sharp contrast to its parallel aspiration to join the EU, and this ambiguity culminated in the refusal to impose sanctions on Russia," the signatories wrote.



They also state that "Serbia, unfortunately, has significantly regressed in areas such as the rule of law, human rights, freedom of the media and freedom of expression."