Visoki Decani Monastery: "How long will this vandalism be covered up by silence?" Saturday, March 12, 2022 | 10:15

The official account on Twitter published the allegations of the parliamentary group of European conservatives and reformists in the European Parliament about satellite images of destroyed Armenian churches in the Nagorno Karabakh region, and asked whether the destroyed Serbian churches in Kosovo will now receive such attention.



"Hopefully, attention will be paid to the fate of dozens of Serbian Orthodox churches and tombstones destroyed by Kosovo Albanian extremists after the 1999 war and the arrival of international peacekeepers to Decani. We are now facing an obvious campaign of denying our identity and history", the Visoki Decani monastery said.



The next announcement of the monastery states that 150 Serbian Orthodox churches were destroyed in Kosovo and Metohija.



"After the 1999 war in Kosovo, 150 Serb Orthodox churches were destroyed with impunity by Kosovo extremists despite an international military presence, and only a few have been repaired while many lie in ruins 22 years later. How long will this vandalism be covered by silence?"



They also say that the Kosovo authorities are campaigning to deny the Serbian Orthodox Church, legal and property rights, history and identity, saying that Serbian churches are ethnically Albanian.



"The question can justifiably be asked why you then demolished the churches that you consider your own," said the monastery of Visoki Decani.