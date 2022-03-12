Politics Brnabic and ministers lay wreath on Djindjic memorial plaque PHOTO / VIDEO Prime Minister Brnabić and the ministers laid a wreath at the place where the assassination of the then Prime Minister Zoran Đinđić was carried out 19 years ago Source: Tanjug Saturday, March 12, 2022 | 10:01 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MILOS MILIVOJEVIC/ bg

Brnabic, together with members of her cabinet, laid a wreath on a memorial plaque in the yard of the Government of Serbia, where the first democratically elected Prime Minister and former President of the Democratic Party was killed.

FOTO TANJUG/ MILOS MILIVOJEVIC/ bg

With the Prime Minister, the wreath was laid by Ministers Sinisa Mali, Vanja Udovicic, Darija Kisic Tepavcevic, Nebojsa Stefanovic, Marija Obradovic, Maja Popovic, Gordana Comic, Jadranka Joksimovic, Nenad Popovic, Ratko Dmitrovic and Branko Ruzic.



On March 12, 2003, Djindjic was shot dead by a member of the Special Operations Unit (JSO), Zvezdan Jovanovic.



Milorad Ulemek Legija and Jovanovic, as well as ten accomplices, were sentenced to 40 years in prison each for Djindjic's murder, while the leaders of the "Zemun clan", Dusan Spasojevic and Mile Lukovic, were killed in a police operation during the arrest.



Djindjic was buried in the Alley of Deserving Citizens at the New Cemetery in Belgrade in the presence of more than 70 foreign state delegations, while hundreds of thousands of citizens attended the funeral procession.