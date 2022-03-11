Politics Vučić: "We have nothing to do with the conflict in Ukraine, involvement banned" VIDEO Today, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, Annalena Baerbock. Source: B92 Friday, March 11, 2022 | 15:15 Tweet Share EPA/ ANDREJ CUKIC

Vučić said that he talked with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, about Serbia's European path and changes to the Serbian Constitution.



As he said, Annalena Baerbock said that economic ties are significant, still European values and the rule of law are of utmost importance.



"We talked about what is a green agenda and the fight against climate change and harmonization with the world. In different ways, how to approach solving that problem," he said.

"Preservation of peace in the region"

Vučić said that preserving peace for the entire region is of key importance for Serbia.



"I especially spoke about respecting the territorial integrity of Bosnia-Herzegovina and Republika Srpska," Vucic said. He added that the issue of Kosovo and Metohija was discussed, and that the only solution was dialogue.



"We contribute in the best way to the progress of that dialogue, when the will exists on all sides," he said. Vučić said that the decision of Serbia was discussed in the UN General Assembly on the issue of Ukraine.



"I tried to explain the position of our country, I am grateful that Mrs. Baerbock wanted to listen to me," said Vucic.

"I haven't heard from any of the Russian officials"

Vučić said that Serbia had nothing to do with the conflict in Ukraine.



"What did Serbia do wrong?" He asked. "Just as Ukraine respected the territorial integrity of Serbia, so we respected the integrity of Ukraine. We did not do it because we love someone or not, but because it is international public law," he said. Vučić said that Serbia would respect international public law, and he noted that some had not respected that before.



“I want to say that Serbia did nothing to hurt Ukraine. Serbia is not causing any conflicts, threatens no one and will continue to behave responsibly. It’s fine if someone finds it easier to blame Serbia for everything but that does not really make sense and it isn’t fair. We have a very clear stand and will continue to respect international law”, he said. He said he had not had any contact with Russian officials since the conflict began. Vučić mentioned that according to our law, participation in wars is punishable.



"We will punish very severely and in accordance with the laws of Serbia, any participation in the war."

Annalena Baerbock: Putin has decided to offensive war

Annalena Baerbock said that Putin himself decided on the war of aggression.



"Maternity hospitals, schools, houses are being bombed in our neighborhood, there is a famine, families are torn apart. Two million people, children are on the run," she explained. She stated that it is important that Serbia said that it would receive refugees.



"Deeds should follow now. People in the Balkans know what war means and how precious peace is, so we must oppose any idea of border change in Europe. We must work for prosperity in the Balkans," she said.

"Germany will increase its presence in the Western Balkans"

She stated that the Federal Republic of Germany supports that after the elections, the governments of Serbia and the so-called Kosovo should meet.



"We must oppose the collapse and endangerment of the territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina," she said, adding that peace is important for economic development. According to her, we must contribute to that in the region, and she added that four agreements on that issue are ready.



“We want Serbia to be a full member of the EU. We are convinced the Serbs have the right to life in our common home, that requires reforms in rule of law. We will support Serbia sincerely,” she told reporters after a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.



“We created the post of special envoy for the Western Balkans who will be my eyes and ears in the region and make sure the Western Balkans get the attention it deserves,” Baerbock said, adding that Germany will increase its presence in the region.



"My clear message in Sarajevo, Pristina and today is that Germany will have a greater presence in the Western Balkans," she said, adding that in the coming years, this area will be a priority for Germany.

She said that Serbia condemned "Russia's war of aggression" by voting for the United Nations declaration.



According to her, Serbia’s vote in favor of the UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia’s aggression against Ukraine was received well. “Our common values are peace, freedom and prosperity. Whoever shares those values can’t be on the sidelines,” Baerbock said.



Annalena Baerbock mentioned that the procedure for the entry of countries into the EU is clear, and that she cannot say whether Serbia will soon become a member. "Chapters with greater difficulties are being negotiated at the moment, and that is something we have talked about intensively," she said.



For the head of German diplomacy, the EU was created not for itself, but the accession process is so important because the countries in Europe are so networked, both politically and economically, that they will never wage war again.