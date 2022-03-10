Politics Vučić in Majur: "Serbia has no place in NATO, we must forgive, but we mustn't forget" Today, President of Serbia and Serbian Progressive Party, Aleksandar Vučić, visits Majur near Šabac. Source: B92 Thursday, March 10, 2022 | 15:28 Tweet Share Foto: SNS

"Many important things started from Majur, back in 2015, when we won for the first time. As Majur votes, so does the whole of Serbia vote," he said at the beginning of the rally.



Vučić announced the asphalting of the main road in this city, as well as the Tabanovac road, which together costs around one million euros.



"We are building the Ruma-Sabac highway and thus connecting with Belgrade and Novi Sad. But perhaps the most important thing for you is the reconstruction of the Sabac hospital, and we will build a new hospital in Sabac, which will cost around 50 million euros," Vucic told the gathered citizens.



He referred to the large investment in the roads of the Macva and Podrinje regions, all thanks to the regulated finances in Serbia. President points out that the position of Sabac is completely changing with these fast roads.



"Many wanted to do it before us, but they didn't know how. They always ask me when we will build new roads. When you have all the infrastructure problems solved, sewage problems, investors will come. We have already secured that money. We only need 23 km in Majur for sewerage infrastructure. When you have all the roads, gas, infrastructure problems solved, then there is no difference between Majur and the Austrian villages", he said.



As he said, after that, Serbia will have more investors in Serbia, and the aluminum processing factory will employ about a thousand new workers.



"Therefore, I ask you to take the elections seriously, because the state is not a toy, and to show your trust to those who are able to support all this. Serbia has developed the fastest in Europe in recent years. Pensions and salaries will have to grow, but only as much as the economy grows", he said.



"It is important that we do not return to the past, I did not come to say a single ugly word about those who ruled in the past, they showed everything with their work, after all, just like us, and it is up to you to judge and evaluate," Vucic said.



The president responded to Ramush Haradinaj's threats that "Belgrade will be bombed".



"Do you want to bomb Belgrade with two boilers or someone else will do it?" Vucic asked Haradinaj.



It is important that we do not return to the past, among those who destroyed the country, as I believe that we speak about ourselves with our deeds", said Vučić and added that we should bring a little more respect and less hatred into political life.



"They say never say never, and I say that Serbia should not be in NATO, and that Serbia should not forget Milica Rakic ​​and Sanja from Varvarin. Serbia has no place in NATO, we must forgive, but we must not forget", said Vučić at the gathering. He also referred to Russia's decision that Serbia was not on the list of enemy countries, and that the great effort of the state was behind that.



"On April 3, you speak up, thank you so much for all this support, long live Macva, Podrinje, long live Serbia," Vucic said at the end of the gathering. Although the party gathering and address was scheduled for 3 p.m., the citizens gathered in large numbers much earlier.

Foto: SNS

Foto: SNS

Miting u Loznici Foto: SNS