Politics Haradinaj threatens Belgrade: "You will be bombed" Ramush Haradinaj stated that Belgrade will be bombed if only one Serbian soldier enters Kosovo and Metohija. Source: Novosti, KoSSev Thursday, March 10, 2022 | 12:24

The Alliance for the Future of Kosovo leader said that there was no analogy between the war in Kosovo and the war in Ukraine. However, he sees that the international community is not reacting because it is too late to intervene in Kosovo.



He says that Russia has influence in some parts of the Balkans, but that, according to him, it is not present in Kosovo at all. Haradinaj says that Vucic and Serbia do not have the courage to intervene in the northern parts of Kosovo at the moment, due to international guarantees.



"If that happened, then the whole world would know that Vucic is doing it for Russia. If there is no possibility to find a solution for Russia, the West is pretty good at finding a solution for Serbia, as it did once in 1999," he said for RTV Dukagjini.



"I know that the Americans do not allow any Serbian soldier to enter the territory of Kosovo. I know that Belgrade will be bombed if something like this happens, as in 1999. The Serbian leadership knows that well. If a Serbian officer passes through the territory of Kosovo, Belgrade will be bombed, not any other territory", Haradinaj added.



"We have to do our job. But Serbia knows that Kosovo is the area of responsibility of the United States of America, Britain and others," Haradinaj said.