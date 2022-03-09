Politics Vučić: "Together we will overcome the world crisis" PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, published a photo with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Péter Szijjártó. Source: B92 Wednesday, March 9, 2022 | 09:09 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

"Excellent conversation with the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and a great friend of Serbia, Péter Szijjártó. We will overcome the world crisis together, in partnership and friendship", Vucic wrote in a post on Instagram.

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said that Serbia had jointly condemned everything that was happening in our immediate environment.



"We have done everything we can and offered every kind of help, from humanitarian to financial, for all those who are most endangered, but we must also take care of our citizens," he said.



Vučić said that in the "era and time when no one listens to anyone and does not want to hear, in the era of general hysteria, it is good to hear the words of reason", speaking about Szijjártó's statement.



"It is good to hear the words of reason, reflection, messages of peace, but also messages of rational assessment of everything that is happening around us," said Vucic.



He said that Hungary is always with Serbia, even in Brussels when it comes to the national interests of Serbia, and he greeted the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.