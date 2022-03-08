Politics Vučić for B92 TV: "There will be a big fight - I am waiting for Putin's response" President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, was a guest on the show Focus on B92 television, where he spoke about the most current topics. Source: B92 Tuesday, March 8, 2022 | 22:30 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

At the very beginning of his address, the President congratulated all the ladies on the holiday, International Women's Day.



Asked whether it is possible to expect a truce in Ukraine, as Zelensky announced, the president said that he could not know that, but that he hoped for it, but did not believe it.



"Unfortunately, I would like to say that I expect the situation to calm down. It is important for us to analyze the events. There have been terrible disturbances that will affect Serbia as well. Joe Biden has banned the import of oil. There are 3,4 percent of Russian oil on the American market. We expect an EU decision tomorrow," Vucic said.

Vučić about the opposition

"When we started building Belgrade Waterfront, the support amounted to 22 percent, today it is 75. We believed in that project and showed how Serbia can change. They said that water cannot be pumped out, that garages are full of water. That's what they said in the previous campaign, now people have seen it all. It's the best maintained part of Belgrade. It simply doesn't matter what they say about me," the president said.



He stated that the situation is so serious in the world and in Europe, that one should not think about anything else.



He added that his party colleagues reproach him for not dealing with party politics.



"I see that my party colleagues resent me for not dealing with party politics, I heard that last night after the meeting in Leskovac. You people do not understand what we are facing. They have been talking for ten years, there is no abomination they have not already uttered," said the president. Vučić pointed out that he is the holder of all lists, and asked where he has been hiding, as the opposition claims.



Vučić asked if we know how difficult it is to prepare for each project. It takes years of work for every new factory. Siniša strongly believed in Belgrade Waterfront, my idea was the driving force, and he was involved in all the jobs and I am infinitely grateful to him for that. I am proud of that, the monument to Stefan Nemanja, on the boulevard of the Košare Heroes. On March 24, I will open a monument to General Veljko Radenović in Kruševac. There are so many things, invisible ones, which I am infinitely proud of," he said. He pointed out that elections are not a game and that the state is not a toy.



"Elections are not a game and the state is not a toy so that those who think they can get their hands on money from citizens can play, especially not under these historical circumstances," he said.

Decision to condemn the attack on Ukraine

Vučić said on TV B92 that someone had to make a decision without harming the citizens of Serbia.



"I never stole anything, I don't have any accounts and abroad with me and you can't talk to me in such a manner. I also have my own personal dignity, just take record as to how much I talked to world officials, and what about other leaders. I do not know what the opposition is committed to except that Vučić is guilty for everything. Someone had to make a decision, without harming the citizens of Serbia. We must respect the integrity of other countries. If we had not condemned the invasion of Ukraine, we would never have had the right to make that argument again," he said.

President on the so-called Kosovo

I don't even know what will happen with the elections, let alone with license plates. We talk all the time, but there is nothing more important for anyone but the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, more precisely Russia and the West. We are interested in the elections, I don't know if and what will happen", Vucic said.



He pointed out that it is very important that we now preserve peace and stability. "It is more important to us now than anything, we will fight and I believe that we will be able to secure a place in the elections," he said. He added that Macron asked us to "say that no one will enter the EU before Serbia". "He is always fair and although we do not always have the same point of view, he wants to listen to us. Our situation is very difficult today and everyone else writes only that Vucic is little Putin in order to turn the West against Serbia", Vucic said.



"There will be a big fight in these conditions. I'm waiting to see Putin's response. I'm waiting to see what the European Union will say. I don't think they will abolish everything at once, I think they will reduce energy consumption from Russian exports. If Russia does what I think it will, there will be waiting for cars, which leads the whole world into a terrible economic catastrophe, and the question is how the world will get out of it, not to mention the possibility of the conflict spreading tomorrow. Hungarian Foreign Affairs Minister Péter Szijjártó is coming tomorrow, Šid is hungry for our investments, Šid and Irig. I look forward to it as a child and I can smile at something that will bring us growth. Every new factory is growth for this country. We survive by factories, tractors, machines. This gives us the opportunity to be able to maintain prices, both NIS and private businessmen, and to have 13 dinars less than the wholesale price. That is the biggest task, and not to respond to any insults", the president concluded.

Earlier, it was announced that Vučić would talk about the current economic situation caused by the war in Ukraine, and that they would also talk about the candidacy for the country's president in the upcoming elections.