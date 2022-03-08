Politics Vučić will be hosted on B92 TV tonight President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will be hosted on the show "Focus" on TV B92 tonight at 8 p.m. Source: B92 Tuesday, March 8, 2022 | 10:25 Tweet Share

Vučić will talk about the current economic situation caused by the war in Ukraine.



Is the world on the brink of World War III? How will Serbia cope with the crisis? Is Serbia, with its attitude, a guarantor of peace and stability in the region?



President of Serbia will answer to this and all other questions.



Also, there will be talks about the candidacy for the president of the country in the upcoming elections.