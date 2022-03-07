Politics Vučić in Leskovac: "The state is not a toy - we have had enough wars" PHOTO / VIDEO The president of the Serbian Progressive Party, Aleksandar Vučić, addressed a large rally of that party in the SRC "Dubocica" in Leskovac. Source: B92 Monday, March 7, 2022 | 20:50 Tweet Share TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/bs

A large number of people greeted Vučić with applause and shouts of support. At the beginning, the anthem "God of Justice" was performed. More than 7.000 citizens gathered at the rally.



"Thank you, dear friends, for the magnificent welcome," said Vucic.



"It is difficult to come to Leskovac and speak calmly because our support is great here and passionate people live here", he said.



"Today I will surprise you, I will not say big slogans, I came to say what awaits us. I am happy that Lazar Ristovski and Danica Grujicic are on the list with us and because they were not afraid," he said.



"Today we are in a terrible situation in the world that has not been the case since the Second World War. I want to invite you to think about yourself and your country above all. To preserve peace and stability because there is nothing more important than that".



"I know you have many objections, I know you are not satisfied, but we are here to work for you," he said.



"Tonight, I came to tell you about what awaits us. Elections are not a child's play, the state is not a toy," Vucic said.

"It is not a question of whether you like the way someone speaks. It is a place where you decide on your future and the future of your children. It is a question of whether Serbia will manage to preserve its peace and stability, the future of our children. Today, Serbia is on the European path, but Serbia alone is not on the list made by the Russians, on the list of their enemies, only Serbia is not there. Such a policy is very difficult to pursue. It is necessary to work well. We do not say anything bad about our opponents, because in the end you can see the work and the results. When I was here two years ago, there was empty space in the industrial zone, now there are 3 factories, and there will be more. That is our job. To have that, and sewerage and water supply, we must have stable finances and keep the peace. I invite you to be together to take care of ourselves, to protect the country, we have had enough of wars. I do not want to be president which will return the children to the mother in the coffin. This country is our mother that gives us the most beautiful children in the world that we must not give to anyone, that we must keep," said Vucic.



"Only Leskovac has reduced unemployment by 2.041 people, is that enough - it is not, but it is better than it was. We have to work better and that is why we need your support," he said.



"For us, the campaign will last about twenty days. Our job is to take care of Serbia and what will remain behind us. We will also take care of the Lake Vlasina," Vucic announced.



"When we brought Teklas, some protested, and now they employ thousands of families. It's easy to criticize, it's always easy. But, as Roosevelt said, fame belongs to those in the ring who are fighting, not to those who stand aside and comment. That is why I am asking you to change yourself and society, to build roads, museums and theaters... Please set aside 15 minutes on April 3 for this serious job with which there are no jokes, it is for the life of your children. Until couple of years ago, we did not have our own national airline, fast trains, roads, highways, Miloš the Great. It is our job to build, and those who want to demolish, let them say that they will demolish. People know how to recognize who wants to work. Thank you for your great support and for all the love. We need to win together and more convincingly than ever, to win the south of Serbia, long live Serbia", concluded Vučić, and those gathered greeted him with applause.

Ristovski: "Serbia should value itself more"

"Leskovac is a city of art and a city of cinematography, so I am glad to be here tonight," said actor Lazar Ristovski.



Ristovski said that Serbia has one problem - that it does not value itself enough. That is why he said that everyone in Serbia should value themselves more. "I may sit in the Assembly of Serbia, where the greatest Serbian actors used to sit. The state has done a lot for culture. So many reconstructions, museums, Golubac Fortress... The state has a big budget for culture. The budget of the Serbian Film Center is bigger than ever. Telecom gives a lot of money, so it employs thousands of film workers and their families," said the famous actor.



"If there was no economy, there would be no culture, and that is why the results in culture are so great, and President Vučić is responsible for that in the first place. Imagine that we are in this not at all easy time, again between East and West. Let us all decide how and what we will do. Imagine that it is not Vučić now ruling, but someone from the opposition, or one of my fellow actors. Should you entrust your destiny to them? Vučić shows not only presidential, but state wisdom. After many years, we got a president who is also a statesman, and thank you for that," he concluded.

Radenovic: "Together we can do everything"

Professor Stojan Radenović also addressed the gathered.



"This is my city, where I learned the basics. Not far from here is my high school. This city is very important to me, even though I lived in it for only 4 years. There are people who will not accept when someone achieves results. I do mathematics and I know that something has to be proven. The results are visible. It is enough for people to go to Vranje to visit the theater, to go to Milos the Great, to see the Clinical Center. Mathematics teaches us how to prove something. These 3 diameters are enough. An example is our country's response to the events in Ukraine. I claim that this is one of the most brilliant positions in the modern history of Serbia. If all European countries have imposed sanctions on Russia, even Switzerland, it turns out that they are in favor of cheering. We have taken a firm position and we are waiting for this to pass. We must show young people, who may not be aware of this move, that it is a jewel of Serbian history," said Professor Radenovic.



"Together we can do everything," he concluded.

Grujičić: "You are the Serbia I love"

"This is our Serbia, and you are the Serbia I love, this is my Serbia," Danica Grujičić said at the beginning.



"Something has changed in recent years and the south has become what it should be," she said.



"That is what the state is doing now, trying to find the right path for our veterans and that is what we will continue to work on. Today, Serbia is a country that pursues an independent policy. I believe that we will live in peace and never surrender Kosovo and Metohija, I believe that we will regain this part of our land peacefully. I believe in deeds and that is why I will have no problem supporting Vučić on April 3," she said.