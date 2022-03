Politics More than 2.000 people welcomed Vučić in Bojnik PHOTO / VIDEO President of the Serbian Progressive Party, Aleksandar Vučić, arrived in Bojnik. Source: B92 Monday, March 7, 2022 | 15:29 Tweet Share Foto: SNS

Vučić was welcomed by more than 2,000 people in that municipality.

Vučić will address the audience on the plateau in front of the Sports Hall.