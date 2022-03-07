Politics Aleksandar Vucic - SNS candidate for the President of Serbia The session of the Presidency of the Serbian Progressive Party was held on Sunday morning. Source: Tanjug Monday, March 7, 2022 | 07:09 Tweet Share TANJUG / TARA RADOVANOVIC/ bg

The Serbian Progressive Party has made the decision to nominate Aleksandar Vucic for the President of Serbia, the party vice president, Ana Brnabic, said on Sunday, following the session of the SNS Presidency.



After the session, the vice president of the Serbian Progressive Party, Ana Brnabić, addressed the public. "I can say with satisfaction that we have decided that Aleksandar Vučić will be the presidential candidate of the SNS in the upcoming elections," said Brnabić.



"We did not hesitate, we think that the deeds decided on the candidate, that they speak best of everything and that we have by far the best candidate. Elections will not be easy, they are never a game, they are a serious matter, especially in these difficult and turbulent times. Although the elections will not be easy, our goal is to make history and win the most convincing victory so far, in the first round, without underestimating any candidate or option,” Brnabic stated.



"The results show what kind of candidate Aleksandar Vucic is, stability is the most important thing at the moment, along with his seriousness, commitment and dedication. Today, more than ever before, we need strength, seriousness and security. All this is represented by our candidate. We respect our political opponents, the campaign will be positive and we will talk about everything that Aleksandar Vucic did, but also about what we are planning to do. Serbia that wins even where we never thought it could win”, Brnabic stressed.



She also said that the campaign will start on Monday at 8 p.m., with a rally in Leskovac, in Jablanica district.



"The collection of signatures starts immediately," Brnabic said.



The deadline for nominations is midnight on March 12.

The Minister of Finance, Siniša Mali, was among the first to arrive at the session of the Presidency of the SNS. Aleksandar Vučić was also present.



Goran Vesić, Boško Ničić, Maja Gojković and Miloš Vučević, Zlatibor Lončar, Minister Nikola Selaković, Marija Obradović, Nebojša Stefanović, Igor Mirović and others also attended the Presidency session.



The presidential elections are scheduled for April 3, 90 days before the end of the term of the President of the Republic of Serbia.