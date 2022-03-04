Politics NATO spoke up regarding Kosovo Kosovo's airspace above 6.250 meters remains open for commercial traffic, an unnamed NATO official said, Zëri reports. Source: Kosovo online Friday, March 4, 2022 | 09:23 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

"The KFOR Commander has the primary authority to use the low airspace above Kosovo, in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999. KFOR remains fully focused on the day-to-day implementation of its mandate. The UN should provide a safe environment and freedom of movement for all communities living in Kosovo", the official said.



Kosovo's low airspace is managed by the Kosovo Air Navigation Services Agency, which provides services to civilian aircraft flying over Kosovo's airspace for the purpose of landing and taking off from Pristina airport, while 6.250 and higher airspace is under Hungarian control, the official added.



"This is because Kosovo has not yet reached the capacity to manage high airspace," he said.