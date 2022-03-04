Politics 0

NATO spoke up regarding Kosovo

Kosovo's airspace above 6.250 meters remains open for commercial traffic, an unnamed NATO official said, Zëri reports.

Source: Kosovo online
Share
EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

"The KFOR Commander has the primary authority to use the low airspace above Kosovo, in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999. KFOR remains fully focused on the day-to-day implementation of its mandate. The UN should provide a safe environment and freedom of movement for all communities living in Kosovo", the official said.

Kosovo's low airspace is managed by the Kosovo Air Navigation Services Agency, which provides services to civilian aircraft flying over Kosovo's airspace for the purpose of landing and taking off from Pristina airport, while 6.250 and higher airspace is under Hungarian control, the official added.

"This is because Kosovo has not yet reached the capacity to manage high airspace," he said.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

The United States supported Serbia

U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar stated that the Balkans is one of the fastest growing parts of Europe.

Politics Thursday, March 3, 2022 15:55 Comments: 0
Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ believeinme
page 1 of 19 go to page