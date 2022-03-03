Politics The United States supported Serbia U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar stated that the Balkans is one of the fastest growing parts of Europe. Source: Voice of America Thursday, March 3, 2022 | 15:55 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ believeinme

He said that the United States has always supported Serbia's integration into the EU.



Escobar addressed a video link at the beginning of the sixth cycle of the Academy for Young Leaders, organized by the Congress of Serbian-American Friendship (KSAP), reports Fonet.



"When it comes to Serbia, we are witnessing numerous opportunities in the IT industry, IT education, but also opportunities for Serbia to become a hub for renewable energy and transport, as well as tourism. This is one of the main reasons why we want to maintain good relations with Serbia", Escobar said.



Escobar emphasized that Serbia is already a part of Europe, because its economy, history and culture are European, the KSAP said in a statement.