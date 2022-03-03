Politics "Serbia proves to be the only free country in Europe" "Serbia will not succumb to the collective anti-Russian hysteria", Minister of the Interior Aleksandar Vulin said today. Source: Tanjug Thursday, March 3, 2022 | 09:29 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE / MARKO DJOKOVIC

Minister Vulin added that today is the seventh day in which Serbia shows that it is the only free country in Europe.



"A free country led by a free man. We did not stand still and obey the NATO order, we did not impose sanctions on Russia. We will not take property from the Russian Federation, we will not expel Russian children from schools and Russians from restaurants, we will not ban any Russian media," Vulin said, the Socialist Movement announced.



Commenting on the pressure on Serbia and its President Aleksandar Vučić for not imposing sanctions on Russia, Vulin pointed out that Serbia will not become part of the collective anti-Russian hysteria and added that Vučić is the last free leader who cares less about his life and cares more about the trail he will leave in history.



"That is why the European Union and NATO are looking for his head and only his. Most other heads in the Government of Serbia and the SNS are silent, in order to be under the radar. Serbia is the last free country in Europe because it is led by Aleksandar Vucic and so it will be while he leads Serbia, and not a day longer", Vulin concluded.