Politics Vučić: "There is huge pressure on Serbia, it will be difficult to endure" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said that Croatia is entitled to raise the combat readiness of its army, but that Serbia would not do that. Source: B92 Tuesday, March 1, 2022 | 13:32 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/bs

"We have no reason to raise combat readiness," said Vučić and added that we never do that for the sake of the show. He said that a campaign was being made against him with the aim of harming Serbia.



"Why would they be on the side of Serbia's success? How can they explain that Serbia has a better clinical center, that there are more highways? Today we are approaching Croatia in terms of the number of kilometers of highways. When I became Prime Minister, their GDP was 43 billion, ours 32, and today both are 53 billion. Would you be happy in their place?" Vucic asked.



He said that Croatia must find the culprit for its failures.



"Who is to blame for them? They have to find someone. I am to blame for them," he said at the ceremony which will mark the beginning of works on the section Sremska Raca - Kuzmin.

It's not easy

Answering the question: "Is Belgrade sitting on two chairs?", Vučić said that Serbia has "its chair", and that the pressures on our country are huge and that it will be difficult to endure.



"Until late, I had talks with representatives of several countries, all day today," he said. "So much for respecting the independence and the right of other countries to decide for themselves. As much as we can, we will hold on, it is not easy," he said. Vučić said that Serbia will continue to respect territorial integrity, but will not join the sanctions imposed on Russia.



"In everything related to territorial integrity, Serbia will adhere to, and as far as sanctions are concerned, Serbia will not join, at least as long as we can endure, for a few more days while I am de facto president of Serbia," he said. He said that it is important to preserve our pride and dignity and to protect ourselves from the "rage of the great".



"To save the country, to defend it, and to keep our cheeks untainted," Vucic said.