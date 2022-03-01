Politics Serbian Foreign Minister: I remind Viola von Cramon Viola von Cramon's commitment for Kosovo to be admitted to the Council of Europe and growing demands for Pristina to join NATO, do not contribute to stability. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, March 1, 2022 | 09:25 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Nikola Selaković, who added that these efforts, on the contrary, threaten to destabilize the political and security situation in our region.



According to him, Von Cramon decided to use the events in Ukraine and the fear of European countries of destabilization on a larger scale in order to radicalize her lobbying efforts to the so-called Kosovo secures membership in international organizations.



"I also remind MEP von Cramon and other lobbyists who are continuously working on consolidating the self-proclaimed independence of the so-called 'Kosovo' that Belgrade and Pristina have been trying for years, with the mediation of the European Union, to overcome disagreements by peaceful and political means. relations are normalizing in accordance with European values ​​and international law", Selakovic said.



The head of Serbian diplomacy warned that any attempt to gain membership in a multilateral forum by re-voting self-proclaimed "Kosovo" would not contribute to stability in the Western Balkans, but would have the opposite effect. Pristina, through UNMIK and in accordance with international law and UNSCR 1244, has efficient channels for communication with international organizations, Selakovic added.



In the days when, as he mentioned, international law and the international order as we know it are due to events that have nothing to do with the Western Balkans, I believe no one needs to give legitimacy to separatists in the southern Serbian province by imposing solutions and dangerous political moves, as Serbia has been warning for years, the contagious and domino effect can spread around the world.