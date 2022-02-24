Politics "We must not act on their request, as they didn't help us during air-raids on Serbia" SPS President Ivica Dacic assessed that Serbia must not join sanctions against Russia, because the countries that ask Serbia to do so did not help us in 1999. Source: Beta, RTS Thursday, February 24, 2022 | 11:21 Tweet Share Tanjug/Sava Radovanović

I wonder whether Serbia represents an energy power, so that everything depends on how we declare ourselves, we must look after our own interests. We have suffered a lot for the sake of others. Let's preserve relations with the EU and with Russia and China, because no one will defend us if they (Russia and China) stop defending us," Dacic told RTS.



He stated that the crisis in Ukraine happened because the West did not respect the agreement that NATO would not expand to the East.



"We have to make a balance, both the Ukrainian and Russian people will pay a high price. We appeal for peace," Dacic said.