Politics Vučić will address the Government session The session of the Government of the Republic of Serbia will be held today, February 24, 2022, at 3 PM, in the Palace of Serbia, Serbian Government announced. Source: B92 Thursday, February 24, 2022 | 10:35 Tweet Share EPA / ANDREJ CUKIC

The statement reads that the Government of the Republic of Serbia sent an invitation to the President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, to address today's session, at which the situation in the region and Ukraine will be discussed.



The sessions will also be attended by directors of public companies.



Earlier today, it was confirmed that the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, scheduled an emergency session of the National Security Council due to the situation in Ukraine. The day before, Vučić stated that great pressure was being put on Serbia in the Russia-Ukraine conflict to take a clear position, i.e. to harmonize its foreign policy with the EU, which condemned Russia's move.