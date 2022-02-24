Politics A message from NATO for the so-called Kosovo and the Western Balkans: "Don't worry" Kosovo and the Western Balkans region do not have to worry, as NATO remains committed to the stability of the region, regardless of the situation in Ukraine. Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 24, 2022 | 10:04 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Đorđe Savić/Ilustracija

"Kosovo and the Western Balkans region do not have to worry, because NATO remains committed to the stability of the region, regardless of the situation in Ukraine", a KFOR spokesman said.



"The Atlantic Alliance remains strongly committed to the stability of the Western Balkans region. Our co-operation with the European Union in the region remains essential and we will continue to work together to maintain stability and support reforms," Press Officer, Daniele Riggio, told the Pristina newspaper Koha Ditore.



He added that KFOR is focused on the daily implementation of its UN mandate throughout Kosovo, in order to ensure a secure environment. "Any change in the KFOR mission will remain conditional," a KFOR spokesman said.