Politics Vučić received the Grand Cross of the Order of Saint-Charles VIDEO Today, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is on an official visit to Monaco, where he met with Prince Albert II of Monaco. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 22, 2022 | 12:35 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

Prince Albert II of Monaco gave him a ceremonial reception in front of the Prince's Palace of Monaco. Along with the lined up Guard and the anthems of the two countries, Prince Albert warmly welcomed President Vučić, and because of this visit, the flag of Serbia was put up at the Prince's Palace along with the flag of Monaco.



"Thank you for the magnificent welcome," Vučić wrote on Instagram, with a video of the ceremonial welcome.



This was followed by the Ceremony of handing over the Grand Cross of the Order of Saint-Charles, which H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco presented to the President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.

"This order is just another proof of respect for our Serbia, and that is what our country is proud of," Vučić wrote on Instagram with a video of the award ceremony.

Afterwards, President Vučić will attend the signing of the Framework Agreement on Cooperation between the Principality of Monaco and Serbia.



Announcing his trip a few days ago, President Vučić himself said that a visit to Monaco and a meeting with an extremely prominent figure such as Prince Albert II of Monaco, who has great influence and whose voice is heard in Europe and around the world, is very important.



By the way, Prince Albert II of Monaco paid an official visit to Serbia on October 7 and 8, 2020, which was his first official visit to Belgrade since diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 2007. At that time, the President of Serbia decorated the Prince of Monaco with the Order of the Republic of Serbia on the ribbon, for merits in developing and strengthening peaceful cooperation and friendly relations between Serbia and Monaco, and an agreement on cooperation between chambers of commerce was signed.



Prince Albert II of Monaco, son of Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier, comes from the Grimaldi family, one of the oldest and most influential royal families in Europe.