Politics Vučić talked with Macron: "Serbia is not in an easy position" PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, talked with President of France, Emmanuel Macron. Source: B92 Monday, February 21, 2022 | 18:08

"I have just finished talking with the President of France, whom I thanked for the fair role that France and he personally have in relation to Serbia and its citizens. The conversation was essential and very specific on all burning issues in the Western Balkans, in addition, through the prism of all events in Eastern Europe. Serbia is not in an easy position, without any guilt, but I am convinced that it will be able to find the best way and solution in preserving peace and prosperity for all its citizens, in order to provide security and a future for our children", Vučić wrote.

Just to reiterate: National Security Council session was held earlier today, and the topic was the crisis in Ukraine.



The session, which was held at 10 a.m., was attended by Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, Minister of Defense Nebojsa Stefanovic, Minister of Interior Aleksandar Vulin, Minister of Justice Maja Popovic and Minister of Finance Sinisa Mali.