Politics Today, Macron and Vučić to discuss Ukraine and the Balkans President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, will talk this afternoon. Source: Blic Monday, February 21, 2022 | 15:25

Topics of discussion will encompass the crisis in Eastern Europe and the situation in the Western Balkans. In the last few days, Macron has taken on the role of mediator in an attempt to resolve the crisis in Ukraine.



Yesterday, Macron talked on the phone with Vladimir Putin for almost two hours, and immediately afterwards with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.



This morning, the office of Emmanuel Macron announced that there is a possibility of a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Joseph Biden to take place soon, on the occasion of the events in Ukraine.