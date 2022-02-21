Politics 0

The session of the National Security Council has ended PHOTO

The session of the National Security Council convened by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, has ended.

Source: B92, Tanjug
Share
Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav
Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

The session was convened on the occasion of the situation in Eastern Europe and the Western Balkans region.

A statement will be issued on the conclusions of this session.

The session was held in the Presidency of Serbia, and the Prime Minister Ana Brnabić, Ministers of Defense and Interior Nebojsa Stefanović and Aleksandar Vulin arrived at the Presidency building prior to 10 a.m.

Ministar finansija Siniša Mali Foto: Tanjug/Strahinja Aćimović
Ministar finansija Siniša Mali Foto: Tanjug/Strahinja Aćimović

Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Army Milan Mojsilovic, Director of the BIA Bratislav Gasic, Commander of the Special Anti-terrorist Unit (SAJ) Spasoje Vulevic, Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petkovic are also present on the meeting...

National Security Council consists of the following members: Prime Minister, Ministers of Defense, Interior and Justice, Chief of the General Staff, directors of BIA, the VBA and the VOA, respectively.

Premijerka Ana Brnabić stiže na sednicu FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/ bg
Premijerka Ana Brnabić stiže na sednicu FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/ bg

Tanjug/Strahinja Aćimović
Tanjug/Strahinja Aćimović

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Media: Putin sends his security guard to Vučić

One of Vladimir Putin's closest associates, the secretary of the National Security Council of Russia, Nikolai Patrushev, is coming to Belgrade, the media write.

Politics Monday, February 21, 2022 08:48 Comments: 0
Tanjug/Sergei Guneyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
page 1 of 22 go to page