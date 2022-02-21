Politics The session of the National Security Council has ended PHOTO The session of the National Security Council convened by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, has ended. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, February 21, 2022 | 10:35 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

The session was convened on the occasion of the situation in Eastern Europe and the Western Balkans region.



A statement will be issued on the conclusions of this session.



The session was held in the Presidency of Serbia, and the Prime Minister Ana Brnabić, Ministers of Defense and Interior Nebojsa Stefanović and Aleksandar Vulin arrived at the Presidency building prior to 10 a.m.

Ministar finansija Siniša Mali Foto: Tanjug/Strahinja Aćimović

Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Army Milan Mojsilovic, Director of the BIA Bratislav Gasic, Commander of the Special Anti-terrorist Unit (SAJ) Spasoje Vulevic, Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petkovic are also present on the meeting...



National Security Council consists of the following members: Prime Minister, Ministers of Defense, Interior and Justice, Chief of the General Staff, directors of BIA, the VBA and the VOA, respectively.

Premijerka Ana Brnabić stiže na sednicu FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/ bg