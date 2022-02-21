Politics Media: Putin sends his security guard to Vučić One of Vladimir Putin's closest associates, the secretary of the National Security Council of Russia, Nikolai Patrushev, is coming to Belgrade, the media write. Source: Novosti Monday, February 21, 2022 | 08:48 Tweet Share Tanjug/Sergei Guneyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

According to Novosti, Patrushev is coming to Belgrade on Monday, February 28.



Patrushev, who is said to be an experienced security guard, is scheduled to meet with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, and one of the key topics of discussion will certainly be the alarming warnings recently issued by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that in Kosovo and Metohija, Albania and Bosnia-Herzegovina, the so-called dogs of war (mercenaries) have been recruited for the Ukrainian battlefield and attacks on the Donetsk and Luhansk republics.



Vučić and Patrushev should consider further strengthening the cooperation between the two countries in the field of security, as well as the current challenges facing our region, Europe and the world.