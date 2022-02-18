Politics Sarajevo welcomes the statement of Zdravko Ponoš: He claims Serbs committed genocide Zdravko Ponoš, presidential candidate, agreed there was genocide in Srebrenica, and the media from Sarajevo welcomed that statement with joy, "Novosti" writes. Source: B92, Novosti Friday, February 18, 2022 | 19:55 Tweet Share Shutterstock/BalkansCat

As "Novosti" reports, "Slobodna Bosna" published an article entitled: "A serious candidate for Vučić's successor as president admitted: Serbs committed genocide in Srebrenica". Let us remind you, in a show on "Nova S" television, Ponoš agreed that genocide took place in Srebrenica.



"Serbian Parliament has taken a clear position on the issue of Srebrenica. I will respect the Declarations, unlike Vucic," Ponoš said.



The declaration was adopted in the Serbian Parliament in 2010 during the former government.