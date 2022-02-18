Politics 0

Sarajevo welcomes the statement of Zdravko Ponoš: He claims Serbs committed genocide

Zdravko Ponoš, presidential candidate, agreed there was genocide in Srebrenica, and the media from Sarajevo welcomed that statement with joy, "Novosti" writes.

As "Novosti" reports, "Slobodna Bosna" published an article entitled: "A serious candidate for Vučić's successor as president admitted: Serbs committed genocide in Srebrenica". Let us remind you, in a show on "Nova S" television, Ponoš agreed that genocide took place in Srebrenica.

"Serbian Parliament has taken a clear position on the issue of Srebrenica. I will respect the Declarations, unlike Vucic," Ponoš said.

The declaration was adopted in the Serbian Parliament in 2010 during the former government.

