Politics Brnabic about the poster of domestic violence victims: Never saw anything so horrible Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, reacted on Twitter to the shameful poster about the victims of domestic violence, being brought into connection with SNS. Source: B92 Friday, February 18, 2022 | 09:25

Namely, N1 published a poster which says that 298 women have been killed in the last ten years, and they have brought that into contact with the current government.



"Shame on you. You are sinking more and more every day, and you have ruthlessly abused women, victims of violence. It is not terrible that you are so desperate, it is terrible that you relativize both crime and victimhood. Nothing more terrible has ever been seen in Serbian politics", Prime Minister Brnabic wrote on Twitter.



Namely, the scandalous program is promoted by the N1 TV series called "Decade of Power" ("DecenijAVlasti"), behind which stands the Autonomous Women's Center.

"You spat on every woman victim of violence"

Member of the Presidency of the Serbian Progressive Party, Sandra Božić, also reacted to the shameful poster about the victims of violence which is being brought into contact with the authorities of the Serbian Progressive Party.



"You just spat the most brutally on every woman victim of violence! You abused them and set in motion a propaganda political machine that is more monstrous than the worst - Goebbels! It is now clear who you are and what your agenda is! It is a shame that instead of preventing violence, you create it," Bozic wrote.