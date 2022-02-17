Politics REC proclaimed the list "Aleksandar Vučić - Together we can do everything" VIDEO Today, Republic Election Commission proclaimed the list "Aleksandar Vučić - Together we can do everything" for the Parliamentary elections to be held on April 3 Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 17, 2022 | 13:30 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ JADRANKA ILIC/ bs

The coalition submitted more than 58.000 signatures yesterday, and the number of legally valid statements of voters who supported the list is 57.007, it was said at the session of the REC.



Thus, the list "Aleksandar Vučić - together we can do everything" will be under number one, on the ballot.



According to the Law on the Election of MPs, it was necessary to submit at least 10.000 certified statements of voters to submit the list.



The holder of the list is the president of the SNS, Aleksandar Vučić, and the first on the list for the republic elections is the director of the Institute of Oncology and Radiology, Dr Danica Grujičić.