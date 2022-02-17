Politics Greece on the side of Serbia, afraid of Turkey? Greece has always been a friendly country, and due to the political closeness of the two nations, they would like to see Serbia in the EU, says Slobodan Zecevic Source: B92, RTS Thursday, February 17, 2022 | 09:19 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC/ bs

The position on Kosovo has not changed, because they have similar conflicts with Turkey, Zecevic added.



He pointed out that the relations between Serbia and Greece have always been friendly, close, and that in recent history, during sanctions and bombings, the Greeks have tried to help us.



"For Serbs, Greece has always been the main tourist destination. We have a fair economic exchange, which is growing. If we keep all this in mind, Greece has always been friendly and the Greek people are very close to us," Zecevic said in a press conference.



Commenting on the fact that Greece has not changed its position on Kosovo, Zecevic noted that they also have a conflict over territorial waters with Turkey, as well as in Cyprus.



Greece has once again underlined that at this moment it will not recognize the so-called Kosovo, but they insist on dialogue, Zecevic said, adding that Serbia is trying to keep the dialogue alive.



He especially emphasized the support for Serbia on the European path.



"Greece would like to see Serbia in the EU, precisely because of the political closeness of the two nations, and it gives us support," Zecevic said.