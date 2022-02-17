Politics New U.S. Plan for Kosovo and Metohija; "To be fully honest..." VIDEO Western Balkans is a core of a free and prosperous Europe. That is the vital interest of the United States and the foundation of foreign policy, Escobar stated. Source: Kossev Thursday, February 17, 2022 | 08:50 Tweet Share Shutterstock/Giuseppe Amoruso

"The Western Balkans is a central part of the vision of a whole, free and prosperous Europe. That is the vital interest of the United States and at the core of its foreign policy", Gabriel Escobar said at the subcommittee session of the American Senate for Foreign Affairs for Europe and regional security cooperation.



He answered several questions about Kosovo and the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina. He supports the establishment of the Community of Serbian Municipalities (CSM), but does not want it to be Republika Srpska. The United States has asked Kosovo authorities to consider "compatible models" that would not "undermine Kosovo's sovereignty or functionality."



He personally believes that the establishment of the CSM would "strengthen Kosovo's sovereignty".



The dialogue for the end result has the purpose of mutual recognition. The talks are therefore not about Kosovo's status - but about "recognizing that Kosovo is a sovereign and independent state".



The potential of the Western Balkans has not been fulfilled, the US envoy for the Western Balkans stressed, noting that the Biden administration recognizes this challenge and remains committed to the region as "a historically, politically, culturally and geographically indivisible part of Europe."



"Our long-standing diplomatic engagement supports the full integration of the Western Balkans into Euro-Atlantic structures. A stronger Balkans, integrated into a stronger Europe, makes the Transatlantic Partnership stronger. To that end, the United States continues to deepen our longstanding partnerships in the region," Escobar said.



As evidence for that, he stated that the United States recently celebrated 140 years of diplomatic relations with Serbia, and that it held the first bilateral defense consultations after 5 years.

He announced the headquarters of the special operational forces in Albania, welcomed the abolition of American visas for Croatian citizens, the temporary reception of Afghan refugees in Kosovo, Albania, and North Macedonia, and economic and security investments in the region.



"Regional initiatives such as the EU Common Regional Market, the Open Balkans and the Green Agenda show that deeper economic integration and cooperation is essential for sustainable growth and EU membership. There are huge opportunities for US companies, and we continue to encourage countries to strengthen their governance, laws, fight corruption and increase transparency in order to expand investment opportunities", Escobar said in his introductory speech.



He also said that on the one hand, serious efforts are being made in some countries to strengthen democratic institutions and fight corruption, as well as reforms such as Albania and North Macedonia, but not in others. On the contrary, there is a noticeable "setback", which is the case, according to Escobar, in Bosnia-Herzegovina, where there is a "political crisis and endemic corruption".



"Our warning to actors in the region who engage in corrupt, destabilizing or anti-democratic behavior is clear: there will be consequences," Escobar said, citing recent US sanctions against a group of businessmen from northern Kosovo and Milorad Dodik for "corrupt and destabilizing behavior." Escobar clearly pointed out the efforts to reach peace in BiH with the Dayton Agreement.



We strongly support the EU-supported Dialogue for the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia. The Dialogue is a forum in which both sides, as equals, must work to resolve their differences and find a comprehensive agreement, which both countries need for their European future. This effort should be focused on mutual recognition", Escobar said in his introductory speech.



During a later discussion and answer to a question from US Senator Bob Menendez about whether he was worried that the formation of the CSMs could lead to destabilization of Kosovo, due to the danger of a new Republika Srpska, and that it is not in full compliance with Kosovo's constitution, Escobar said he is not worried and added the following:



"We support the establishment of the Community of Serbian Municipalities for a number of reasons. The first is that it has already been agreed. Despite the fact that the Constitutional Court ruled that certain parts of the proposal are not in line with the Constitution - it does not state that the Community itself is unconstitutional. Kosovo and Serbia are to decide what it will look like. It doesn't have to be, and certainly it's not that we want it to be something like Republika Srpska - but we - my colleague Miroslav Lajcak and I - have asked the Kosovo government to consider models that they believe could be compatible, which would not undermine their sovereignty or functionality as a way that would allow Serbs to continue to receive health care, certain benefits in education in the Serbian language. Personally, I think that an effort to loosen Belgrade's involvement in the Serb community and transfer it to a domestic, transparent institution under the control of the Kosovo government would actually increase Kosovo's sovereignty, not diminish it."



Asked by the same senator what concessions the United States is asking Serbia to make in order to justify the pressure on Kosovo to establish the CSMs, Escobar said:



"The purpose of the dialogue is to turn everything in the direction of Kosovo. To be honest to the end - with the ultimate outcome of mutual recognition and normalization of relations - something they do not have now. So the dialogue is not about Kosovo's status - but about recognizing its independence. Dialogue is a mechanism that has proven to be effective in resolving differences between the two countries, most recently last September - in resolving a European Union-sponsored license plate dispute, and we want to make sure that through dialogue, we can overcome all difficult challenges in order to ease the difficulties on both sides and to achieve a common European future".



Asked about the Washington agreement, Escobar said that he "specifically likes" the moratorium on recognition and derecognition campaigns, reminding that the two sides agreed with that. He especially emphasized the points on economic cooperation.



Two weeks ago, the American-European duo visited Pristina for several days, and then paid a visit to Belgrade.