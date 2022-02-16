Politics SNS first submits list for Belgrade elections; Šapić: "Belgrade is better than ever" Serbian Progressive Party handed over the list for Belgrade elections "Aleksandar Vučić - Together we can do everything" at 5 pm, supported by 12.500 citizens. Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, February 16, 2022 | 18:18 Tweet Share TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC/bs

Earlier, SNS was the first to submit the list for the parliamentary elections.



The list was handed over by the first on the SNS list for the Belgrade elections, the vice president of the SNS, Aleksandar Šapić, and the president of the Executive Board of the party, Darko Glišić.



After the commission determined that everything was fine, those present applauded, while Šapić and Glišić shook hands with the representatives of the city authorities.



"First of all, I would like to thank all our friends and these young people who came today to hand over the signatures we collected last night," said Šapić.



He thanked all those who back Belgrade's progress for their support.



"Those who have not been to Belgrade for a long time say it is unrecognizable", he said.



Šapić added that they can always do better and that we must work on making it even better, but that Belgrade is going in the right direction in the way that many have wanted for years.



"We are convinced that Belgrade is going in the right direction, and it is interesting that those who are not SNS voters are satisfied with the development of the city. I believe that Belgrade is New York of Southeast Europe, and that our city has long become the center of the whole region. We are here to try to gain the trust of the citizens in the elections in order to make Belgrade even better", said Šapić, adding that 12.500 signatures had been submitted.

