Politics KFOR calls for roundtable Commander of the Regional Zone West, Colonel Marco Javarone, invited the presidents of the municipalities in the zone of his responsibility to a round table. Source: Radio KiM Monday, February 14, 2022 | 14:45

The meeting is planned for March at the Villaggio Italy military base. Maintaining regular communication and close cooperation in order to support peace, security and stability would be the topics of the meeting, Italian KFOR announced.



This week, the Commander of the Regional Command of KFOR West, Colonel Marko Javarone, had seven important presentation meetings with the mayors of Klina, Decani, Junik, Istok, Kacanik and General Jankovic.



In addition to the presidents of the mentioned municipalities, the commander of the Italian KFOR also met with the commander of the local police in Decani, Faik Jahmurataj, and the deputy operative of the regional police directorate for Pec, Nedzad Gutic.



The commander of the Decani police station and the regional commander of the operation, Lieutenant Colonel Nedžat Gutić, confirmed their full readiness to continue the fruitful cooperation established over the years with KFOR. At the request of Colonel Javarone, they said that there is technical and operational feasibility for joint patrols in the near future, in order to ensure the security of areas of common interest, KFOR said. At the meetings, Colonel Javarone defined possible projects for the current year. Among them are: donation of information material to schools that are forced to study at a distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, encouraging the development of youth centers of different ethnic groups present in the area and procurement of medical equipment and photovoltaic systems.



The statement added that the Italian contingent of the KFOR mission, by implementing its own civil-military cooperation projects, continues to ensure the fulfillment of the mission's task under UN Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999, in order to guarantee a safe and secure environment for all living communities on Kosovo.