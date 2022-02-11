Politics 0

Brnabic to meet Prime Minister of France

Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, will be in Paris today, where she will meet with the Prime Minister of France, Jean Castex.

Source: Tanjug
Foto: EPA-EFE/VAIOS CHASIALIS
Foto: EPA-EFE/VAIOS CHASIALIS

During the visit, Prime Minister Brnabic will meet with the Governor of the Central European Bank, Carlo Monticelli, and a meeting with the Secretary of State for Foreign Trade, Franck Riester, is also planned.

Serbian Prime Minister will also have a working breakfast with the representatives of French companies, organized by the Senate and MEDEF International.

