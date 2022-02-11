Brnabic to meet Prime Minister of France
Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, will be in Paris today, where she will meet with the Prime Minister of France, Jean Castex.Source: Tanjug
During the visit, Prime Minister Brnabic will meet with the Governor of the Central European Bank, Carlo Monticelli, and a meeting with the Secretary of State for Foreign Trade, Franck Riester, is also planned.
Serbian Prime Minister will also have a working breakfast with the representatives of French companies, organized by the Senate and MEDEF International.