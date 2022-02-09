Politics Serbian Constitution amended VIDEO / PHOTO Serbian Parliament passed bills amending the Constitution and Constitutional Law in the field of justice, following January's referendum on the changes. Source: B92 Wednesday, February 9, 2022 | 19:47 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIC/ bg

The Parliament session was held at 5 p.m. and the Act amending the Constitution of Serbia and the Constitutional Law for implementing the Act amending the Constitution of the Republic of Serbia were passed.



Under the amendments, judges and prosecutors will no longer be elected by parliament but by the High Judiciary Council and High Council of Prosecutors. They include the renaming of the High Court of Cassation into the Supreme Court.



The session was attended by Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and members of her cabinet, representatives of the diplomatic corps and representatives of the judiciary.



As previously announced, the Assembly will end its work in this convocation with the session on the proclamation of the Act amending the Constitution of Serbia, while early parliamentary elections are expected to be called next week.

It is prescribed that an Act amending the Constitution of Serbia enters into force when it is promulgated by the National Assembly.



In the republican referendum, by circling the answer "yes", 1.189.460 voters or the majority of those who turned out voted in favor of, so the act is considered adopted.

"I want to thank once again all those who participated in the huge work of constitutional changes. Serbia has made a big step forward in the area of the rule of law and it is in the deep interest of Serbia and its citizens. I thank the citizens who voted in favor of amendments", Dacic said.



The National Assembly also promulgated the Constitutional Law for implementing the Act amending the Constitution of the Republic of Serbia at the eighth special session.



"It will remain as a testament to this convocation of the National Assembly, that the amendments are a rare example of the authorities giving up part of their powers, especially when it comes to personnel issues, so the value is all the greater," said Dacic.