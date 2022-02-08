Politics Vučić talked with the President of European Council: "Serbia is taking it seriously" Today, President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, talked on the phone with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel. Source: B92 Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | 18:14 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

President of the EU Council, Michel, congratulated President Vučić on the progress that our country has made on the European path by opening a cluster, and praised the commitment to reforms, which was shown in the referendum on changes in the judiciary.



President Vučić said that Serbia is seriously approaching the continuation of the reform process with the goal of joining the European Union, and thanked the European official for the support he shows to our country, as well as for Brussels' engagement in various joint infrastructure projects.



President Vučić and President Michel discussed the regional situation, with a clear emphasis on Serbia's commitment to the policy of peace and cooperation in the Western Balkans.