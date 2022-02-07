Politics Vučić: "They need that story about people from RS because they have nothing to offer" President of Serbia commented on the accusations of the opposition about the alleged bringing of people from RS to vote here. Source: B92 Monday, February 7, 2022 | 23:18 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

"They published some recordings in which I don't get what's it all about. They accused us of wanting to get a majority here in Serbia through the people from RS," Vucic said.



"At the polling station, it is known who has the right to vote, the dead cannot come to vote. You have controllers, they will have 20 controllers at the polling station, they have the right to do that," he said.



"They need that story because they have nothing to offer," he explained. He said that the parties in RS have never been united on an issue like the condemnation of these accusations.



"Neither 400 nor 800 thousand people will make any change for you in the elections. Still, you are discrediting Serbia and destroying RS because of that," he said. "When I ask them what they offer - they say we will relocate the monument to Marinkova bara or Borca, as if there are some less valuable people than that elite, who are better and more literate than someone from Borca, what are you better at?" he asked.



"You say you will stop Makiš. What can you do to stop the metro, then go through the center, go through Trg Republike. Mirijevo is not Belgrade to you, Zeleznik and Žarkovo are not important to you," he said.



"You really think that the difference will be 3-4 thousand votes... Are you going to hear what the people are telling you? I have never heard anyone prepare for the campaign in the following way: by stating: we will move this, we will tear this down, we will tear that down". Let's stop. What does Serbia have? Serbia will not stop, Serbia wants to move forward," he said.

About opposition attacks

"What will you say to the boys from the IT sector who are joining us, Vlada Mastilović paid 19 million euros in taxes, he could have avoided it, but it did not occur to him and there are many such people. IT experts Milan Bosnić and Vladimir Rakonjac will join SNS list", he said.



"The Americans have built a campus for NCR here, they have 5.000 people employed, what can you say to those people? People come to support us and say that they don't care what anyone can tell them, they are underestimating those who are better than them in everything. One of them repeated the class and now he wants to be the president of Serbia. You literally want to make fun of Serbia," he said.



There are better ones in Serbia, we have shown them on our lists. I believe that Sapic will show the best program and the greatest energy and that our list will win. The essence of our policy is to do everything together, with our people in RS, with Bosniaks and with the Hungarians here, with everyone... When they talk about unifications, it comes as an unsavory joke, I don't think they hate me, but they feel political powerlessness", he said.



He also commented on the criticism due to the opening of companies in Serbia.



"Do you want to drive out the Chinese? Tell people that we will be left without the two largest exporters from Serbia, that it is useless that Linglong invests 800 million euros in Zrenjanin...", president said.

"Why is Rockefeller paying for protests? Because he loves Serbia"

"It's the essence and that's what people need to know, it has nothing to do with clean air. Some people were really worried about their environment, but these here, political fraudsters from the city center who have several cars and don't mind. They pollute our city every day, they will preach to us. Just think why Rockefeller pays for it? Is it because he loves Serbia? Does anyone believe in that, I urge people to put their finger on their foreheads and think about it," he concluded.