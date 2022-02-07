Politics Germany threatens Pristina: "Do not distort the truth" German Ambassador Jörn Rohde stated that he was very concerned about the plans to rebuild the house of the Nazi collaborator Xhafer Deva in South Mitrovica. Source: Tanjug Monday, February 7, 2022 | 16:35 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstok/canadastock

"Very concerned about restauration plans for Xhafer Deva’s house, a known Nazi collaborator/protagonist of infamous SS Skanderbeg Div. No history whitewashing! Don’t distort the truth about the Holocaust or war crimes committed by the Nazis and local collaborators. Protect the facts," the German ambassador said on Twitter.



Rohde also wrote that "Memory culture and preserving cultural heritage must be taken as opportunities to deal with the past in an open, truthful way".



"The German Embassy is ready to support any reasonable approach to memory culture in Kosovo", Rohde said.



On the occasion of the joint project of the EU and UNDP, together with the Kosovo Ministry of Culture, to renovate the house of Xhafer Deva, the director of the Israeli "Simon Wiesenthal" Center, Dr Efraim Zuroff, also reacted earlier, saying that the initiative was to honor Nazis, mocking the victims of the Nazis and their local collaborators.



This project, as explained by the initiators of the reconstruction project, aims to "contribute to stability and peace".



After the renovation, as they predicted, the house should be used for cultural and social events, while the Regional Center for Cultural Heritage will be located on the first and second floors.