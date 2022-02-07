Politics "Thank you for alerting my attention to this absolutely shocking EU project" The director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, Efraim Zuroff, referred to the initiative to renovate the house of Xhafer Deva, a loyal Nazi collaborator. Source: Tanjug Monday, February 7, 2022 | 09:29 Tweet Share Deposit/dk_photos

The Director of Israeli Simon Wiesenthal Center office in Jerusalem, Efraim Zuroff, referred to the initiative to renovate the house of Xhafer Deva, a loyal collaborator of the Nazis, in the north of Kosovo.



Zuroff said it is demeaning for the victims of the Nazis and their local collaborators.



On the occasion of the project to rebuild Xhafer Deva's house, Zuroff wrote for Kosovo Online that Deva was a loyal Nazi collaborator, responsible for the killing of dozens of anti-fascists in Tirana in 1944, and for recruiting Kosovo Albanians into Waffen-SS detachments, trying to commit genocide against the Slavs in Kosovo.



"I plan to write a strong protest letter to the EU ambassador to Israel and to Katherina von Schnurbein, the first European Commission Coordinator on combatting Antisemitism," Zuroff said.



The EU and UNDP, along with Kosovo's Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, have commenced construction works on restoring Xhafer Deva's house in South Mitrovica. The project, they explained, aims to "contribute to stability and peace".



After the renovation, as they predicted, the house should be used for cultural and social events, while the Regional Center for Cultural Heritage will be located on the first and second floors.